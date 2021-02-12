Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario extends stay-at-home order for most of province, lays out framework for gradual reopening
What changes to the colour-coded COVID-19 system mean for Ontario
Are expired Ontario identification and licence plate stickers still valid in 2021?
Three international travellers slapped with $750 fine in Toronto for refusing COVID-19 test
COVID-19 cases in Ontario schools and child-care centres as of Feb. 12
How to check if your Toronto grocery store has a case of COVID-19
Parents of Ontario secondary students can now apply for their $200 payment. Here's how