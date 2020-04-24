TORONTO -- The Ontario government says it is providing desperately needed financial relief for small businesses and landlords struggling amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The province says it is committing $241 million through the Ontario-Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program (OCECRA), in partnership with the federal government, to assist those in need.

In total, the provincial-federal relief fund will see $900 million handed over to those most affected.

“We are doing everything we can to support them through these tough economic times, so they can hit the ground running when we are in a position to open up the provincial economy,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said at a news conference on Friday.

On Tuesday, Ford revealed that he has been facing mounting pressure to reopen the provincial economy following new COVID-19 modelling data that suggests community-spread cases may have peaked.

Today, Ford says that Ontario's framework to restart the economy will be released as early as next week.

This is a developing story. More to come.