TORONTO -- The Ontario government will be providing an update on their COVID-19 vaccination plan Wednesday afternoon.

It’s been three days since adults over the age of 18 in one of the province’s 114 COVID-19 hot spots have been eligible to book a shot using the government’s online system.

The government has also said that vaccine eligibility will be expanded yet again on Thursday to include individuals aged 50 and over, individuals with high-risk health conditions and the first group of essential employees who cannot work from home.

Last week, the government provided an accelerated schedule for COVID-19 vaccinations that would see all adults become eligible for the shot by the end of the month.

Wednesday’s update will be provided by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Health Minister Christine Elliott.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will stream the announcement live at 1:30 p.m.