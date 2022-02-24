Ontario is committing $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the government announced Thursday, shortly after Premier Doug Ford condemned the attack while addressing the legislature.

The money will be donated to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation, according to a release issued Thursday, and will be used for medical aid, emergency shelter and food security in Ukraine.

Last night, we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation.



Without the Ukrainian people, the Canada we know and love today would not be the same. #WeStandWithUkraine

1/2 pic.twitter.com/Zl93XiVGFB — Doug Ford (@fordnation) February 24, 2022

The province is also committing to assisting “anyone fleeing from Ukraine who is in need of settlement services.” These services are used to support newcomers to find housing, employment and health services, among other resources, the province says.

“Last night we witnessed a violent attack on a sovereign nation as Vladimir Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine,” Premier Doug Ford said in the statement.

“This morning I spoke with the Consul General of Ukraine and assured him that the people of Ontario stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

Earlier, while addressing the legislature, Ford condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “despot” and a “thug.”

The premier’s remarks follow a long-anticipated Russian invasion of Ukraine. After tanks and troops rolled across the border, the Ukraine government called the attack a “full scale war,” prompting warning sirens to wail and civilians to flee.

“There are certain dates that will be forever printed in our history books, dates that will be forever etched into our memories,” Ford said. “We must pray that Feb. 24th, 2022, isn’t next.”

Ford said the bonds between Canada and Ukraine “run deep” and the country would be starkly different without Ukrainian citizens. “We will be forever tied together,” he said.

The premier joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s condemnation of the attack. Trudeau called on Putin to withdraw military forces and announced sanctions on Russia.