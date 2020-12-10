TORONTO -- Ontario's top doctor says the province will announce stricter COVID-19 restrictions for certain regions on Friday.

Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. David Williams made the comment on Thursday at Queen's Park while releasing new COVID-19 modelling data.

"We will recommend that health units move up in the framework," Williams said. "We will be making some announcements on Friday on what those are."

Williams did not specify which regions will be affected, but did say some health units in the green level will be moved to the yellow level.

Ontario reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 1,983 new infections logged.