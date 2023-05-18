Ontario to announce steps to break up Peel Region today
Ontario is set to provide details on how it will break up the Region of Peel on Thursday.
CTV News Toronto learned a day earlier the government will begin to take steps to dissolve Peel Region, effectively making Brampton and Mississauga independent cities.
It's unclear what will happen to Caledon, the third city that makes up Peel Region. Mayor Annette Groves said that as of Wednesday evening, she hadn’t been briefed about the proposal.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark will hold a news conference Thursday alongside the three mayors at 1:30 p.m. This will be live streamed on CTVNewsToronto.ca and on the CTV News app.
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has long called for separation from Peel Region, suggesting the city has outgrown its counterparts and would save much-needed revenue by standing on its own two feet.
She has suggested the move could save taxpayers in her city about $1 billion over the next decade.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
However, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has been less supportive of the idea, saying that while he supports the idea of streamlining governance, he doesn’t want his city to be shortchanged.
“I'm not opposed to the principle of getting rid of the Region of Peel. My contention has been that if Mississauga wants to leave and have a divorce that they have to pay the bill,” he said on Wednesday, adding that he feels Mississauga would owe Brampton between $1 and $2 billion for infrastructure builds in the municipality.
For Crombie’s part, she told Newstalk 1010’s Moore in the Morning that she “can’t imagine how the numbers would indicate” that Mississauga owes Brampton any money, an assessment Brown called "alarming" in a follow up interview.
“But if it proves that, so be it. I mean, this is so important to us to stand on our own two feet and control the future of Mississauga. We're going to do the right thing,” she said.
A source told the Canadian Press that the province will be appointing a committee to look at the costs of separation.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Russians could be disguising cash to evade Canadian sanctions, federal agency warns
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that Russians subject to economic sanctions due to Moscow's attack on Ukraine could try to evade them using shell companies, cryptocurrency and real-estate transactions.
Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than two weeks after the plane they were travelling in crashed in thick jungle, President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday.
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, as agency seeks to ease crowding
An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday in Border Patrol custody, authorities said, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The child and her family were being held at a station in Harlingen, Texas, in Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defences, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.
Montreal
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Smell smoke in Quebec? It's probably not coming from Alberta wildfires: expert
Some in southern Quebec woke up to the smell of smoke Thursday morning -- but unlike what you might expect, it's probably not because of the Alberta wildfires, according to Environment Canada's senior climatologist. Speaking to CJAD 800 radio, David Phillips said it's likely due to a common farming practice in which smoke is used to protect crops from frost.
-
Girl, 10, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end
A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say. According to a police spokesperson, the driver was heading eastbound on Saint-Antoine and suddenly collided with the young girl who was crossing the street.
London
-
‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take third straight loss in OHL final
Game 4 goes Wednesday in Peterborough.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in hate-motivated incident in Kitchener DriveTest Centre: WRPS
Waterloo regional police said an arrest has been made following a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener DriveTest Centre on Wednesday.
-
Train carrying new cars derails west of Cambridge, Ont.
A Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) freight train carrying new cars derailed just west of Cambridge, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police search for a man after Cambridge house fire
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
Damage is being considered extensive after fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Blvd East just after 8 Wednesday evening.
-
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession departed from a Rockland, Ont. funeral home Thursday morning, heading to Canadian Tire Centre for a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller.
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
Seven people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Seven people suffered injuries when an OC Transpo bus veered off Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end and into a ditch.
Windsor
-
A mixed long weekend forecast on the way
The frost should have no problem disappearing Thursday morning. A frost advisory remained in effect overnight with warnings from Environment Canada to cover up plants in frost-prone areas.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession departed from a Rockland, Ont. funeral home Thursday morning, heading to Canadian Tire Centre for a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller.
-
'It did not happen': Accused in 2020 murder trial refutes most claims made by crown witness
One of the accused standing trial for an April 2020 south Windsor murder took the witness stand again Wednesday in Superior Court to be examined by the defence.
Barrie
-
Arborist dies in Oro-Medonte after 50-foot fall from tree
A 45-year-old man has died after police say he fell 50 feet out of a tree in Oro-Medonte.
-
Barrie city council passes motion to enhance services for homeless community
Barrie city councillors passed a motion at Wednesday evening's general meeting, emphasizing the city's ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of its homeless population.
-
Suspects wanted after more than $5K in perfume stolen in Orangeville
Police are looking to identify two suspects wanted in connection with thefts of over $5,000 in high-end perfume from drug stores in Orangeville.
Atlantic
-
N.B. premier holds firm on sexual orientation policy review
Debate in the New Brunswick legislature Wednesday was dominated by comments made Tueday by Premier Blaine Higgs in defending a review of Policy 713 on gender diversity.
-
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
-
'He told me to do whatever I could for him': N.B. coroner’s inquest details Skyler Sappier’s final days in hospital
Skyler Sappier’s family say they’ll offer their own recommendations, as a coroner’s inquest investigating the circumstances of Jan. 31, 2022 death nears its conclusion.
Calgary
-
Calgary's air quality, impacted by wildfire smoke, expected to improve
Calgary remains under a special air quality statement due to wildfire smoke, but Environment and Climate Change Canada suggests the situation could get better on Thursday.
-
'I literally fought for my life': Alleged victim of accused serial rapist shares story
An alleged victim of accused serial rapist Richard Mantha is sharing her story of a frantic escape and her journey to sobriety.
-
Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
Winnipeg
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
Air quality statement due to wildfire smoke over in Manitoba
A special air quality statement for Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba has ended.
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
Vancouver
-
Volunteers at residential school memorial won’t leave until city commits to new monument
The volunteers who have been keeping a vigil over a memorial to children who died in residential schools say they have no plans to leave Robson Square until the city delivers a commitment to create a permanent monument.
-
Heat wave ebbs, but B.C. still setting high temperature records
The hottest days of B.C.'s May heat wave may be over, but daily temperature records continue to fall across the province.
-
'Extremely high-risk situation': 1 arrested after police surround stolen taxi in New Westminster
A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
-
Danielle Smith, Rachel Notley to face off in Alberta leaders debate Thursday
Thursday evening, the leaders of Alberta's two largest political parties will debate the most important topics heading into the May 29 election.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke and heat for the weekend
A cool morning across most of the province with a lot of areas getting close to the freezing mark and a few spots slipping just below 0 C.