Ontario to announce plan for fourth COVID-19 doses Wednesday
Ontario is expected to detail its plan for fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province intends to offer fourth shots to people aged 60 and older.
Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.
Plans to expand second booster shots are expected after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised provinces and territories to prepare to roll out fourth shots in the coming weeks.
The committee is recommending provinces prioritize people aged 80 and older and long-term care residents, and strongly recommends fourth doses for people between the ages of 70 and 79.
NACI says it's still studying whether second booster shots are necessary for younger adults and adolescents.
Meanwhile, the latest wastewater data released by Ontario's science advisers on COVID-19 suggests infections in the province are almost as high as in early January, when Omicron was at its peak.
The number of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 was up nearly 40 per cent Tuesday compared with a week earlier.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal budget set to include surtax on big banks' pandemic profits
Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned. In being asked to share their wealth, the big chartered banks and major insurance companies are bracing for the new targeted measure that is expected to increase their corporate income taxes. How much more they will have to pay, is set to be detailed in the budget.
Masking, possible 4th dose needed to tackle Canada's latest wave, experts say
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, as the more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 grabs hold in Canada.
Car rams Russian embassy gate in Romania, driver dead
A car carrying containers of flammable substances crashed into the gate of the Russian Embassy in the Romanian capital early Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police said.
Reference letters from landlords not common, but experts make a case for why they should be
The idea of tenants asking landlords for reference letters from past renters is not a common one in Canada, but housing experts are making a case for why it should be.
More Canadians putting home buying plans on hold: Scotiabank
A growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.
West set to toughen sanctions on Russia, Ukraine urges more action
Western governments prepared Wednesday to toughen sanctions against Russia and send more weapons to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointedly accused the world of failing to end Moscow's invasion of his country and what he said was a campaign of murders, rapes and wanton destruction by Russian forces.
Russia's failure to take Kyiv a defeat for the ages
Vladimir Putin's forces have shifted away from Kyiv, to eastern Ukraine. Ultimately, the Russian leader may achieve some of his objectives. Yet his failure to seize Kyiv will be long remembered for how it defied prewar expectations and exposed surprising weaknesses in a military thought to be one of the strongest in the world.
Satellite images show civilian deaths in Ukraine town while it was in Russian hands: Maxar
Satellite images taken weeks ago of the town of Bucha in Ukraine show bodies of civilians on a street, a private U.S. company said, undercutting the Russian government's claims that Ukrainian forces caused the deaths or that the scene was staged.
Russian media dismisses civilian deaths as fake despite evidence to contrary
As gruesome videos and photos of bodies emerge from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Kremlin-backed media are denouncing them as an elaborate hoax — a narrative that journalists in Ukraine have shown to be false.
Montreal
Liberals offer their 'mea culpa' on Bill 96 CEGEP amendment as premier mulls removing clause
The Quebec Liberal Party appears to be caught in the middle of a language firestorm over an amendment to Bill 96 it proposed and is now trying to withdraw.
Montreal's Canada Day parade cancelled for third year in a row
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding issues, Montreal’s 2022 Canada Day parade has been cancelled, according to event organizers.
Montreal conductor Boris Brott killed in hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
Boris Brott, a prominent Montreal conductor and artistic director of the Orchestre classique de Montréal (OCM), died Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
London
Combating climate emergency will change how Londoners live, work, and commute
London’s mayor and councillors unanimously backed the city’s Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) on Tuesday.
London petition to ban symbols of hate helps motivate proposed federal law
Two months ago a confederate flag flying outside a house in south London triggered citywide outrage and condemnation.
Kitchener
Woman, two children hurt in Wellesley crash involving horse and buggy
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a collision involving a black Mazda 3 and a horse and buggy in Wellesley on Tuesday that sent three people in hospital.
Brantford family calls for increased youth mental health services after losing 12-year-old daughter
The family of 12-year-old Grace McSweeney says she passed away March 28 after a long battle with depression. Feeling like the system failed them, they are now pushing for more mental health resources for youth.
Northern Ontario
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | These Ottawa neighbourhoods have the fastest-growing home prices
A recent report shows a major jump in housing prices in suburban Ottawa.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa on the rise
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa are on the rise as the level of virus detected in the city’s wastewater continues to surge to record levels.
Windsor
Rain and more rain in Windsor-Essex forecast
It looks like a wet few days in Windsor-Essex.
'We want to bring a long weekend culture to Canada': Flair adding two new Canadian destinations flying from Windsor airport
The airline announced Tuesday direct YQG flights are being added to Halifax and Montreal.
Barrie
Sentencing is now underway for Brayden Bullock
The sentencing for a 21-year-old Wasaga Beach man who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant in 2021 has now begun.
Coldwater brewery hosts Scottish-themed event to benefit upcoming summer festival
A Coldwater brewery is paying homage to a staple in Scottish tradition.
Local manufacturer rolling with the changes as demand for masks reduces
It’s been nearly two years to the day when an Oro-Medonte company decided to switch gears and help in the fight against COVID-19.
Atlantic
N.B. top doctor still not considering mask mandate for schools, despite pressure
Despite pressure from the public, and fellow medical professionals, Dr. Jennifer Russell says she’s still not considering mandating masks in New Brunswick classrooms.
N.B. retires COVID-19 dashboard, launches new website for data; 9 deaths reported Tuesday
New Brunswick has retired its COVID-19 dashboard and launched a new website to report the province’s data.
P.E.I. extends mask mandate to April 28; one new death reported
Islanders will have to wear their masks indoors for a little while longer. P.E.I. Premier Dennis King made the announcement during a news conference in Charlottetown Tuesday.
Calgary
Calgary police chief announces 2 week pause on implementing 'thin blue line' patch removal
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld announced Tuesday a two week pause on implementing an order from the Calgary Police Commission for his officers to stop wearing 'thin blue line' patches on uniforms while on duty.
Students thriving in Alberta's first virtual designated special education program
Rundle Studio started in September 2021 by taking Grade 7 and 8 students that were on the waiting list at Rundle Academy.
One person dead in fire in southeast Calgary
One person died Tuesday night in a fire in southeast Calgary.
Winnipeg
Foul play involved in human remains found in RM of Woodlands: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP suspect foul play was involved in the death of a person whose remains were discovered in the RM of Woodlands last week.
25 years since Manitoba's 1997 blizzard and the Flood of the Century
It was 25 years ago today a massive blizzard hit southern Manitoba – the catalyst for the Flood of the Century.
Vancouver
Trial underway for B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence in woman’s death
A trial is now underway for a B.C. woman charged with criminal negligence in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
Omicron wave exposed, infected 50 per cent of British Columbians: Henry
Fifty per cent of British Columbians were exposed to and infected with COVID-19 during the surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant, provincial health officials said Tuesday. The rate among those under 19 years old was higher, at 60 per cent.
B.C. government quietly tables changes to the way drivers fight traffic tickets
Anyone who receives a traffic ticket in British Columbia is entitled to fight it in court, but the way that happens could look very different if the province pushes through a new bill tabled at the end of last month.
Edmonton
'A symbol of my trauma': Leduc firefighter quits during council meeting amid abuse allegations
Another female firefighter in Leduc has handed her badge back – this time it happened literally and publicly – during an impassioned resignation in front of city councillors.