TORONTO -- As many businesses begin closing their doors indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to announce measures to protect the province’s workers.

The premier is scheduled to make an announcement at Queen’s Park on Monday morning, alongside Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton.

The outbreak of the virus has forced several businesses to close until further notice.

Some companies have announced financial measures to assist employees during this time.

The announcement comes one day after a spokesperson for the premier’s office confirmed that Ford had directed his government to draft legislation that would “protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods.”

Furthermore, the spokesperson said the legislation would also reinstate a ban on employers requiring sick notes that the Ford government overturned in 2018.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11 a.m.