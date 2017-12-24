Ontario ticket takes Saturday night's $17 million Lotto 649 jackpot
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 6:24AM EST
TORONTO - The $17 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw went to a ticket holder in Ontario.
There were also five guaranteed prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.
Two were claimed by tickets sold in Ontario, two in the Prairies and one in British Columbia.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 27 will be approximately $5 million.