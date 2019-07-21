Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $9M Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO - A ticket holder somewhere in Ontario claimed Saturday night's $9.1 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario player.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 24 will be approximately $5 million.