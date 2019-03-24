Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $5M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 24, 2019 6:50AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 24, 2019 7:16AM EDT
TORONTO - A single ticket sold in Ontario claimed the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario ticket holder.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Mar. 27 will again be approximately $5 million.