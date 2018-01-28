Ontario ticket claims Saturday night's $23 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 6:05AM EST
TORONTO -- There is one winning ticket for the $23 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw, and it was sold in Ontario.
A ticket purchased in Ontario also claimed the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 31 will be approximately $5 million.