TORONTO -- The province has now lowered the minimum price for alcohol sold by licensed restaurants and bars to help the struggling hospitality industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after businesses across the province were ordered to close in March, the Ontario government announced that licensed bars and restaurants offering delivery and takeout would be allowed to sell alcohol with food orders.

On Tuesday night, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said that the province has now temporarily lowered the price for spirits from $2.00 per 29 ml to $1.34.

“By making spirits more affordable the government is providing further support to restaurants, bars and other establishments that cannot serve patrons in-house during the current state of emergency,” a news release issued by the AGCO read.

The new price will be in effect until Jan. 1, 2021.

The province is permitting the sale of alcohol with food delivery and takeout until Dec. 31.

The AGCO says the province is also helping struggling cideries by temporarily removing the requirement that they have five acres of planted fruit in order to qualify for a store on their property.

The change, the AGCO says, will allow these companies to sell their products on-site or deliver them directly to customers.

“The AGCO continues to work closely with the Government of Ontario during the state of emergency to support Ontarians and the sectors we regulate,” AGCO CEO Jean Major said in a written statement.

“The reduced minimum prices for bottles of spirits sold by licensed establishments, and the rule change for cidery retail are additional ways to support the hospitality sector as it deals with the effects of COVID-19.”