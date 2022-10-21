Ontario teacher facing sex assault charges after Alberta arrest on Canada-wide warrant

A St. Catharines high school teacher is facing sexual assault charges after being arrested in Alberta.

Niagara Regional Police said the Sexual Assault Unit began an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a teacher at St. Catharines Collegiate Secondary School in May after receiving information “indicating a student at the school with sexually involved with a teacher.”

Detectives decided in August they had reasonable and probable grounds to lay charges but weren't able to locate the suspect.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after police received information that he had left Ontario.

Calgary police notified Niagara police on Oct. 18 that the suspect had been found in Alberta and was in their custody.

Detectives flew to Alberta and took him into their custody.

Police said Friday that 53-year-old Lorne John Gocking has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

All of the charges, police said, relate to one victim and detectives said there's been no information so far indicating that there may be further victims.

Gocking has been in detention at Niagara police headquarters in Niagara Falls since his return.

He was scheduled to have a bail hearing via video link Friday morning.

The teacher has been suspended from the District School Board of Niagara since May when the investigation began.