Ontario student and youth groups call for free menstrual products on post-secondary campuses
Student unions and youth advocacy groups across Ontario are calling on the provincial government to ensure free menstrual products are made available on all post-secondary campuses.
The initiative aims to tackle menstrual inequity and period poverty.
In a letter being sent to the government today, the Toronto Youth Cabinet, which advocates on behalf of city youth, and numerous student unions are calling for the government to require that universities and colleges provide free menstrual products by the end of the year.
The group says it wants the province to build on the progress it made last October, when it announced a plan to have free menstrual products in schools across the province.
The letter says period poverty in post-secondary institutions is just as serious and without access to resources to manage periods, students are at risk of missing school or work.
The group says no young person should have to miss out on their education because of barriers to affordable and accessible menstrual products.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.
