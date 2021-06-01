TORONTO -- Ontario is putting another $31 million toward mental health services for children and youth.

The aim is to provide targeted supports for mental health and addictions treatment services for young people and their families.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the money will help improve access to specialized mental health services and shorten wait lists and wait times.

The money also includes a new virtual consulting initiative.

The province says it will spend about $2.1 million a year on the program, which should reach about 14,000 young people.

The idea is to enable an assessment to determine if more intensive intervention is needed.

"We know the past year has been extremely challenging for children and youth, especially as we have had to adjust to remote learning," Elliott said. "When children and youth are struggling, families and entire communities struggle."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.