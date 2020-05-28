TORONTO -- The Ontario government has announced a formal partnership with York Region to move forward on a long-promised northward extension of the Yonge subway line into the 905.

Talks between the province and York Region have been ongoing since the fall to formalize an agreement.

"We are one step closer to delivering on our plan for more rapid, reliable and seamlessly-connected transit in the GTA,” Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said a tweet. “Our Preliminary Agreement with York Region will help significantly expand the subway network with the delivery of the Yonge North Subway Extension."

The northward extension of the Yonge Line beyond Finch Station would bring subway service to Markham and Richmond Hill for the first time. Vaughan would also be served by the extension, adding to subway service that was brought to the city for the first time in 2017 with a subway extension to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre near Highway 7 and Jane Street.

The extension has long been promised and advocated for by politicians from the region. The Ford government announced last year that it would move forward with the line, along with plans for a new subway line called the “Ontario Line” to take pressure off the already overcrowded subway system in Toronto.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.