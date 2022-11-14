Ontario set to repeal education worker law that imposed contract, banned strike
Ontario is set to repeal legislation today that imposed a contract on education workers and banned them from walking off the job.
The province passed the legislation on Nov. 3 in a bid to prevent 55,000 workers from the Canadian Union of Public Employees from striking.
But thousands of workers walked off the job anyway, shutting many schools across the province to in-person learning for two days.
Last week, Premier Doug Ford offered to withdraw the legislation if CUPE members returned to work, which they did.
The government's law, which used the notwithstanding clause to guard against constitutional challenges, had set fines for violating the legislation at a maximum of $4,000 per employee per day and up to $500,000 per day for the union.
The two sides are back at the bargaining table.
