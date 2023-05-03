Ontario senior scammed $3,600 in Good Samaritan distraction theft
An Ontario senior says she was scammed nearly $3,600 after a man, appearing to be doing a good deed, approached her in a Walmart line-up and suggested she pay for her items in the self-checkout line.
“He told me I couldn't use the tap and that I had to insert my card in the machine and use my PIN,” Dana Heddle of Burlington, Ont. told CTV News Toronto of the February interaction, adding she didn't think anything of it at the time.
Later, Heddle said the same man approached her in the parking lot and said it appeared she had a problem with one of her rear tires.
“While I was looking at the tire, someone else was in and out of my car in a matter of seconds and was in my purse and took my wallet," she said.
Heddle noticed her wallet was missing when she continued to do some shopping about an hour later. During that time, thieves had taken money from her bank account, a VISA card and a department store credit card.
“Her bank account was drained, and they took her Hudson’s Bay card and spent over $3,000 at The Bay,” Dana’s daughter, Sue Heddle, told CTV News Toronto.
Heddle contacted her financial institutions and filed a police report.
While she received her money back with her bank and VISA, Heddle said she received a letter from Neo Financial – which manages her Hudson’s Bay credit card – saying she would have to repay the $3,597 that was taken.
“It really puts you on edge. What's sad for me is my mom was so trusting, and she thought this person was helping her when he was really robbing her blind," Sue Heddle said.
Halton Regional Police (HRPS) said there have been other cases of people being robbed, sometimes by thieves working in pairs acting as Good Samaritans in distraction thefts.
"They may be telling the victim their tire is low on air to get the victim out of their car. While the person is checking the tire, another person may be then taking their wallet out of their car,” HRPS Const. Steve Elms said.
Neo Financial confirmed to CTV News Toronto it launched an investigation into Heddle’s case, saying it takes “all potential instances of fraud and suspicious activity very seriously.”
“In this instance, Neo can confirm that the charges have been removed from the customer's account, and they will not be required to make any payments related to these charges,” the statement reads. “Neo is committed to protecting its customers from all forms of fraud and financial crimes.”
When Heddle was informed she no longer had to pay back the $3,597 that was scammed from her account, she said it was a great relief.
“It’s beyond wonderful how this has now been dealt with,” Heddle said.
Halton police said you should always be careful whenever a stranger tries to invade your personal space, adding taking a step back, keeping an eye on your belongings and immediately reporting to the authorities when your wallet has been stolen.
