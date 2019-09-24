

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





The Ontario Science Centre is turning 50 years old on Thursday and they’re offering free admission this weekend to celebrate.

The museum, which opened on Sept. 26, 1969, has seen more than 53 million visitors since it first opened its doors.

Guests are invited to check out the classic exhibits like the hair-raising Van de Graff generator as well as a retro video reel of iconic moments of the centre over the past 50 years.

There are also some new exhibits for science fans, including the "MindWorks" exhibition, a Virtual Reality experience that explores memory, emotions, and the inner workings of the mind.

Toronto’s Director X, famous for his work with Drake, Kanye West and John Mayer, will also have his new project “Life of the Earth l Death of the Sun” displayed on a massive sphere.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and 29.