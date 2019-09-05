Thousands of Ontario school support workers could walk off the job before the end of September after negotiations between the union and the government broke down this week.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) says a lack of movement at the bargaining table led them to request a no board report – which would trigger a 17-day countdown to job action.

“We’re serious about where we are and what we need to do for children,” says Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s provincial bargaining team. “(Job action) is very likely if the government and the trustees aren’t willing to reconsider their position.”

The union says its 55,000 members—consisting of education assistants, early childhood educators, library workers, administrative assistants and custodians—could legally work-to-rule, or begin rotating strikes, as early as Sept. 23.

While Walton says after-school, extra-curricular activities and unpaid services “may begin to be withdrawn” in late September, the union is still waiting to see what happens during two more scheduled days of bargaining this month.

“Yes, it is possible that we could be in a legal strike position, but that doesn’t mean there’s going to be a strike or job action,” Walton says.

A strike would come as a blow to newly-appointed Education Minister Stephen Lecce, who has repeatedly stressed his desire to work towards a negotiated settlement with the province’s major education unions.

“We want a deal,” Lecce told CP24 on Tuesday. “From the very first day of my ministry I committed myself to landing a deal as quick as humanly possible.”

Walton says the central disagreement between CUPE and the government is over the $235 million Local Priorities Fund, introduced by the Kathleen Wynne Liberal government in 2017 as a way to broker peace with education unions ahead of the 2018 election.

While school boards used the fund to hire between 1,600 and 1,830 full-time education workers, the Progressive Conservative government announced in March that board could no longer count of the money and that it would be subject to contract negotiations.

Walton says bargaining talks began to stall mid-August, forcing the union to ask for a conciliation officer to intervene.

While unionized members are currently voting on whether to they want to launch a strike, Walton believes they will have a strong mandate.

The Ministry of Education has not responded to requests for comment from CTV News Toronto.