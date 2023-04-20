Ontario school funding increase is ‘misleading,’ union says

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities

Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.

  • Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools

    Quebec's education minister has formalized a promise to ban prayer rooms and other religious practices in the province's public schools. Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used "in fact and in appearance, for the purposes of religious practices such as open prayers or other similar practices."

    Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Drainville says it will soon be forbidden to have prayer rooms in the province's public schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

  • Quebec ministers sorry for broken promise on 'Third Link' tunnel in capital

    The Legault government has decided to abandon the road lanes in its Quebec-Lévis tunnel "Third Link" project because travel times have all decreased in the provincial capital region since the pandemic. Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault spoke on Thursday about her government's backtracking on its flagship commitment to build a third road link. She called on the region to take the step of structuring public transport if it wants to shine as a metropolis.

  • Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance

    A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.

