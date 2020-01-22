TORONTO -- Cafeterias at some schools in Peel region have been closed or are at risk of closing due to lack of business.

The Peel District School Board said two cafeterias have already been closed and four others are slated to be closed by the end of January.

A spokesperson for the board said that some cafeterias are making less than $200 per day and from a business perspective there is no point in keeping them open.

The board said the spike in students ordering from food delivery services and nearby malls is the reason why sales at their cafeteria sales are declining.

The board said some schools now have sanctioned pickup and drop-off areas because food delivery options have become so popular.

It’s not clear how many jobs will be lost because of the closures.