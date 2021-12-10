Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled to provide an update on the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province, along with guidance for the upcoming holiday season, on Friday afternoon.

Multiple sources told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford will meet with cabinet for a second time this week ahead of the 2 p.m. announcement.

Sources say that, in a cabinet meeting earlier this week, the Ford government was presented with several options in light of rising cases and hospitalizations across the province, including closing schools for a period of time before and after the winter break, as well as returning the province to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

However, sources said the government was not prepared to make any major changes when it comes to public health restrictions. Instead, they will be focusing on new guidance over the Christmas break.

The province has already paused any further reopening indefinitely. Earlier this week, officials said that planned lifting of capacity limits at high-risk settings where vaccination is required would be put on hold indefinitely in order to monitor trends in public health and learn more about the Omicron variant.

