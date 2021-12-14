Ontario's top doctor says he will make recommendations to the Ford government on potential health measures needed to battle the threat of omicron and that further news will be announced later this week.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that Premier Doug Ford will meet with his cabinet on Wednesday morning to discuss Ontario's response to the rapid growth of Omicron cases and review Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore's recommendations.

"There will be a discussion in the next coming days about what additional measures we need, if any, to best protect Ontarians against Omicron," Moore said Tuesday. "Further news will be announced later this week."

He said capacity limits are being reviewed by his team, and options will be presented to the Ford government as part of his recommendations.

Moore said he expects 100 per cent of positive COVID-19 samples in Ontario to be of the Omicron variant before the end of the month, adding that a single case of omicron is infecting 4 to 8 times more people than a Delta variant case.

He said while he would be "delighted" if reports are true that Omicron causes less severe illness, Ontario is still "planning for the worst."

"We are not hoping as a strategy, we are planning to best protect our healthcare system," he said. "We're taking nothing for granted with this rapidly spreading virus."

Moore also said he wants a "consistent provincial approach" to Omicron restrictions, instead of each public health unit putting their own measures in place.

Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,429 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. More to come.