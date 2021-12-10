Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is scheduled to provide an update on the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province Friday afternoon, along with guidance for the upcoming holiday season.

The government is also expected to announce that it will extend its vaccine certificate rules and make changes to the program. While vaccine certificates were set to lift in January, the measures will stay in place for the time being.

CTV News Toronto has learned that Premier Doug Ford will meet with cabinet for a second time this week ahead of the 2 p.m. announcement.

Sources say that, in a cabinet meeting earlier this week, the Ford government was presented with several options in light of rising cases and hospitalizations across the province, such as closing schools for a period of time before and after the winter break, as well as returning the province to Step 3 of its reopening plan.

However, sources said the government at the time was not prepared to make any major changes when it comes to public health restrictions.

Instead, they will be focusing on new guidance over the Christmas break and an extension of the vaccine certification rules. Sources say the province could move ahead with a plan to have medical exemptions for COVID-19 shots verified by public health units.

The province has already paused any further reopening indefinitely. Earlier this week, officials said that lifting capacity limits at high-risk settings where vaccination is required would be put on hold in order to monitor trends in public health and learn more about the Omicron variant.

