Ontario's students, educators need more mental health supports, says newly released report
Ontario schools are facing a mental health crisis and more supports are needed for both students and staff, a report by the non-profit People for Education (PFE) suggests.
The report is based on the results of a survey of more than 1,200 principals at approximately 1,000 Ontario public schools.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
It found that many students across Ontario continue to struggle with the “aftereffects” of the pandemic, including increased behavioural issues, difficulties with self-regulation, and other unaddressed mental health challenges.
The report also suggested that there is a lack of resources to respond to the worsening mental health in the classroom.
About 91 per cent of school principals, in fact, reported needing some or a lot of support for students’ mental health and well-being.
Only 9 per cent said they have regularly scheduled access to a mental health/addiction specialist or nurse, while 46 per cent said they have no access at all.
Nearly a third (28 per cent) of all elementary and secondary schools reported having no access to a psychologist, virtually or in person. This is almost double the percentage of schools that reported no access in 2011.
The data also found that rural schools are less likely to have access to psychologists, social workers, and mental health specialists compared to those in urban areas.
In some cases, principals said they have funding for mental health workers, but none are available in their communities.
Just over half (56 per cent) of participating elementary schools and 64 per cent of secondary schools reported collaborating with local mental health organizations.
Further, an overwhelming majority of schools (82 per cent) said they need more support staff like educational assistants, administrators and custodians.
MENTAL HEALTH AND WELL-BEING OF TEACHERS AND SUPPORT WORKERS ARE A CONCERN
Principals also noted that the mental health and well-being of their staff is of concern with many reporting burnout. This, they said, is leading to increased absenteeism and more pressure being put on remaining staff.
Those who responded to the survey said they want the Ontario Ministry of Education to “fund sufficient staff, increase access to family and community supports, and recognize the depth of the impact of the pandemic on school communities.”
People for Education is also calling for the creation of a cross-sector Health and Education Task Force that would “provide advice on long-term, integrated strategies to support students and staff.”
“(This task force) could provide advice on policies, programs, coordination of services, and funding to address the currently increasing demands for mental health and well-being supports across Ontario’s publicly funded schools,” Annie Kidder, PFE’s founder and executive director, said in a release.
The union that represents public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, education support personnel, and professional support personnel across Ontario has also chimed in.
The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said it wants the province to provide “adequate” mental health resources and funding, and school boards to deliver the comprehensive supports both students and educators need.
“(They) need an education budget that prioritizes their mental health, well-being, and academic success,” ETFO President Karen Brown said in a news release.
“The government must expand school-based resources, supports, and services to meet the growing mental health and well-being needs of students and educators in every region across Ontario. Those who live in rural communities deserve the same access to services as those who live in Toronto.”
ETFO recently made a submission to Ontario’s Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs where they called for additional funding to be made available to improve access to in-school supports like guidance counsellors, social workers, psychologists, and child and youth workers, especially in underserviced areas.
They also want funding allocated for additional in-school and community supports, and the development of long-term, fully-funded mental health supports that are comprehensive and culturally responsive for students, in consultation with mental health experts, teachers, education workers, unions and other education stakeholders.
“Students rely on educators and other education workers to support their academic, physical, and socio-emotional needs. Without access to the critical supports and resources they need, many students, including those who are disproportionately impacted (e.g., students who identify as 2SLGBTQ+ and/or racialized) will continue to be underserved and at risk. At its core, this is a human rights issue that impacts student and member safety and well-being,” Brown said.
LECCE SAYS PROVINCE IS INVESTING IN MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORTS
During Question Period on Monday morning, Ottawa West-Nepean NDP MPP Chandra Pasma asked the speaker of the house why the Minister of Education is not providing the mental health supports needed in all of the province’s schools.
Pointing to the PFE report, which found that almost half of schools reported having almost no mental health services and few being able to access a psychologist, she said educators are trying their best, but are burning out. Pasma also said that in the end this lack of support is leading to an increase in violence in schools across Ontario and is “making it more difficult (for students) to catch up.”
Lecce, meanwhile, said the provincial government is doing its part and has increased its funding for mental health every year since coming in to office in 2018. He said currently that investment is at $90 million, noting year over year the province has hired nine per cent more mental health professionals to work directly with children as well as 7,000 more education workers.
The Minister of Education went on to say that this school year, they’re investing an additional $10 million for mental health supports for students “to ensure they have the services and supports they deserve.”
He also pointed to $130 million that has been dedicated specifically to supporting the mental health of children and youth at the community level through the creation of integrated youth hubs.
“We’ll continue to work together to meet the needs of our kids,” Lecce assured.
In a statement, Ministry of Education spokesperson Grace Lee further reiterated that the province is committed to investing in the mental health of Ontarians.
"Since day one, our government has increased funding in mental health, now by over 400%, along with a 9% increase in regulated mental health professionals in the last two years alone. Our government has funded the hiring of 7,000 additional education workers in our schools to better meet the needs of Ontario students, including the hiring of more social workers, and child and youth workers,” she said.
“We have invested $130 million in community based mental health services for children and youth and will continue to take action to support Ontario students."
Lee noted that these investments form part of the $485 million that is allocated every year to community-based mental health services for youth across Ontario.
She indicated that in every school board mental health leaders receive funding to “work with system leaders, educators and community partners to ensure supports are available to students.”
In high schools, mental health workers have provided promotion, prevention, early identification, assessment, and direct mental health services to students since 2018-2019. They’ve also enhanced and provided timely access through referrals to community mental health services for students in crisis; and supported students, families, and classroom strategies for educators.
Further, she noted that mental health professionals in schools are in place to provide direct early interventions for pupils with mild to moderate mental health issues. They also work with educators, principals and families to held support students’ continued learning and provide referrals to community support for those with greater or those in crisis.
According to recent data from Statistics Canada the mental health of young people age 12 to 17 is seeing an overall decline. In 2019, 73 per cent of youth in that age bracket described their mental health as “very good or excellent,” however by 2022, that number had declined to 61 per cent.
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health also found that 59 per cent of Ontario students who responded to its surveys said the pandemic has made them feel depressed about the future with 33 per cent saying it has made their mental health worse.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
What is the Marburg virus? Canada's travel advice as outbreak confirmed in Africa
Canada is advising travellers to avoid non-essential travel to a specific province in Equatorial Guinea currently experiencing an outbreak of the infectious Marburg virus. CTV News looks at what we know about the disease and the latest outbreak.
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
There's a new buzzword circulating amidst recession fears. It's called a 'no landing' scenario, but one economist says it's so unlikely that if it happens, economists might throw away their text books.
Extreme cold, snowfall warnings, freezing rain are expected to hit portions of Canada today
Winter is rearing again in parts of Canada, with another Colorado storm system bringing freezing rain and snow to Ontario, Quebec and the East Coast, while B.C. is recovering from a separate wintry blast.
Ontario health advocates warn of 'manipulative upselling' at private clinics
Ontario health advocates say they will fight to stop the Doug Ford government from allowing more private clinics to conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, alleging the bill will result in further “manipulative upselling” of medically unnecessary services.
Here's what Canadians think about privatization in health-care system
As health-care negotiations continue between premiers and the federal government, a new survey suggests Canadians are divided on the prospect of more privatization in the health system.
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
'Dilbert' cartoonist Scott Adams loses distributor over racist remarks
'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams experienced possibly the biggest repercussion of recent racist comments when a major comics syndicator, which also operates the GoComics website, announced Sunday it would it would no longer work with the cartoonist.
U.K., EU hail 'new chapter' with deal to fix Brexit trade spat over Northern Ireland
The U.K. and the European Union ended years of wrangling on Monday, sealing a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.
Montreal
-
Porter to provide passenger flights out of Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport
Porter Airlines is planning to develop a new terminal at the Montreal-area Saint-Hubert Airport, with a goal of serving more than 4 million passengers per year.
-
Skateboarder, 21, dead following hit-and-run in Montreal
A 21-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run Wednesday evening in the eastern part of downtown Montreal. The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. while riding his skateboard near Ste-Catherine Street and De Lormier Avenue. Montreal police (SPVM) say he was unconscious upon their arrival, and the driver had fled the scene.
-
Doll modelled after Canada's first Black female interventional cardiologist
A company is making dolls that celebrate diversity and inclusion, with one of its latest designs honouring a Montrealer paving the way for Black women in her medical specialty.
London
-
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after parking garage crash
One person is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in an underground parking garage in London.
-
'I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband': London, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
NEW I A London woman had to scan her ticket three times to make sure we wasn’t imagining things after winning $100,000 on a Lotto Max Encore ticket last month.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning for London and surrounding areas
A freezing rain warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia-Lambton. According to Environment Canada, precipitation is forecast to begin late this morning as freezing rain mixed with rain before transitioning to rain by late afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Man shot by police in Guelph
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in Guelph.
-
Water main break creates icy conditions in Waterloo
A broken water main created icy conditions and disrupted water to residents in a Waterloo neighbourhood.
-
Police surround Kitchener motel
Nearly 10 police cruisers, an armoured vehicle and members of the tactical unit are on scene at a motel in south Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Nishnawbe Aski Nation grand chief suspended, conduct being investigated
The grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) has been suspended with pay after an internal investigation was launched into allegations of code of conduct violations.
-
Police locate person in their 40s deceased after snowmobile crash
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal snow machine crash which occurred Saturday morning north of North Bay.
-
Police say Timmins robbery suspect arrested while sleeping behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle
A 36-year-old woman from Timmins is accused of committing a range of offences, including break and enter, theft, and impaired driving following an incident Feb. 25.
Ottawa
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Another 15 cm of snow on the way for Ottawa
Ottawa residents are bracing themselves for another significant snowfall this week.
-
AstraZeneca to expand research facility in Mississauga, create 500 new jobs
A new investment by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca will bring 500 new jobs to Mississauga.
Windsor
-
Reward doubled to $40,000 in cold case murders of Windsor mother and son
The Windsor Police Service and Windsor Police Services Board have doubled the reward to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest in the murders of a Windsor mother and her son.
-
'I'm so excited — there are no words': Belle River resident wins $100,000 playing Encore
A Belle River manufacturing worker plans to put part of his $100,000 lottery win on a down payment for a future home.
-
Driver gets stopped going almost double speed limit in Leamington
A member of the Leamington OPP Detachment on motorcycle patrol stopped a vehicle going almost double the speed limit.
Barrie
-
Beware of online deals that seem too good to be true: OPP reports Facebook Marketplace scam
According to provincial police in Kawartha Lakes, scammers advertised items for a "suspiciously low deal" in Fenelon Falls on Monday morning.
-
More icy conditions forecast for Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
According to Environment Canada, a mix of wintry precipitation along with strong winds are expected to start Monday afternoon and continue into the night.
-
Midland truck driver makes plans with $100,000 lottery win
A truck driver from Midland was in "disbelief" after learning he won $100,000 in the January 13 Lotto Max draw by matching the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order.
Atlantic
-
Fisheries Department scrambled to claw back 'ill-timed' lobster tweet after Fiona: documents
An "ill-timed" tweet warning it is illegal to take lobsters that have washed up on a beach was approved by no fewer than seven people even after one of them warned it might not be well received in the middle of a hurricane.
-
N.S. Liberals call out government's plan to offer one free counselling session
Nova Scotia's official Opposition is criticizing the province's recent announcement that it will pay for a single one-hour counselling session for residents.
-
‘A heartbreaking loss’: Well-known P.E.I. radio personality Kerri Wynne MacLeod dies
Kerri Wynne MacLeod, a well-known radio personality on Prince Edward Island, has died.
Calgary
-
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
-
Alberta tourism receives $17.8M from federal government
The Canadian government is helping fund 50 tourism projects in Alberta, officials announced on Monday.
-
Spectacular showing of the northern lights in southern Alberta
An extremely rare celestial display dazzled overnight in southern Alberta.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg restaurant uncovers history within its walls
Renovations at a downtown Winnipeg lunch spot uncovered the early history of food preservation and cooking in the building
-
'This may be a 1st step': Canada bans TikTok from federal government devices
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's decision to ban TikTok on government-issued mobile devices could be the start of a further crackdown on the video streaming platform.
-
Virden RCMP searching for armed and dangerous suspect
RCMP in Virden, Man. are hunting for a dangerous suspect after a disturbing incident Friday night.
Vancouver
-
Lost dog found safe 4 weeks after disappearance, says B.C. owner
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been reunited with her lost dog, four weeks after the animal disappeared without a trace on Mount Seymour.
-
Another dusting of snow, or more, due on B.C.'s South Coast, forecasters say
Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia's South Coast.
-
Suspect arrested months after alleged assault on 93-year-old in Chinatown
Months after a 93-year-old was allegedly assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood, authorities have located and arrested a suspect.
Edmonton
-
Alberta signs $24B, 10-year health-care funding deal with Ottawa
Alberta has become the seventh province to sign an agreement in principle with Ottawa on health-care funding.
-
1 killed, several injured in northern Alta. crash involving log truck
A log truck driver crossed the centre line on a northern Alberta highway before a fatal multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, RCMP say.
-
Alberta tourism receives $17.8M from federal government
The Canadian government is helping fund 50 tourism projects in Alberta, officials announced on Monday.