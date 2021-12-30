With five days left before the scheduled start of the school in most places across Ontario, millions of parents and children still have no idea what the return to school might look like.

An education advocate, a major union leader and opposition parties say there is no way they will accept a return to in-person learning with Omicron without free access to respirator masks for all staff, rapid tests available in every school and even more HEPA filters sent to schools.

Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) President Karen Brown said if bringing in rapid testing to all schools and respirator masks means the year has to start later, she and her members are okay with that.

“If we need a few more days to do that, let’s work together,” she told CP24 on Thursday. “This is important.”

The Ford government has said little so far about what January will look like for the roughly 2.2 million elementary and secondary students in Ontario.

Sources told CTV News Toronto cabinet will meet today about what do in January, and People for Education’s Annie Kidder said they face a very difficult choice.

“It’s a very difficult decision at this point, because we know schools are a place where COVID is spreading, we know the COVID numbers are incredibly high but at the same time we know that closing schools has a really problematic impact on kids,” she said.

Even prior to Omicron becoming the dominant strain of coronavirus in Ontario, schools and public health units struggled to keep up with contact tracing, dismissing classes and whole schools and finding and deploying staff to keep schools open when large numbers were dismissed either by exposure or lack of vaccination.

The province’s schools reported 12,000 infections in staff and students between Sept. 1 and Dec. 18, with dozens of schools closed by the start of winter break.

Kidder citied evidence from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and other children’s hospitals about the increased rates of diagnosed anxiety and eating disorders among kids, believed to be caused by prolonged school closures.

“For little kids it’s been nearly two years - that’s a big percentage of their lives,” she said.

Brown, who leads the largest public teacher’s union in Ontario, said there is no way schools can resume next week without at least better masks (teachers have been provided with medical/surgical masks so far) and HEPA filtration in all learning and common areas of all schools.

So far, HEPA filters are in all kindergarten classrooms and all instructional rooms without proper mechanical ventilation. In the Toronto District School Board, they are present in all classrooms.

She said there should have been priority access to third COVID-19 vaccine doses for teachers, but no such distinction was made when availability was widened to all adults this month.

On masks, she confirmed previous CP24 reporting that individual teachers were reprimanded and threatened with discipline if they brought respirator masks to school on their own.

“Our members were being threatened with discipline earlier in the year, because they were going to add N95 masks,” she told CP24.

She said there have been “rumours” that education workers will get free respirator masks in January, but could not confirm this with the government.

CP24 reached out to the Ministry of Education on Thursday about respirator masks and when it will release a decision about operations in January, but has not received a reply.

For their part, the Liberals, NDP and Green Party of Ontario have all demanded the government increase safety protocols as part of any in-person learning plan in January.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath slammed the Ford government for waiting so long to provide parents, teachers and kids with any direction.

“Yet again, big box stores and stadiums and malls are able to go about their business while parents are on tender hooks, waiting to learn what is going to happen,” she said Thursday.

“Parents don’t even know if their kids’ schools will be open on Monday,” NDP education critic Marit Stiles said.

“Families need to make decisions around childcare for next week, employers need to know.”

Horwath said her party is also asking the government to extend paid sick leave from three to 14 days, deploy vaccine clinics in schools with parental consent, lower class sizes and continue improving air filtration and ventilation in classrooms.

Several other provinces including B.C. and Manitoba are delaying the start of in-person learning by one week.

Peter Jüni, director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table suggested Thursday that other settings such as bars and restaurants should face tighter restrictions as a sort of trade-off to allow schools to re-open.

“Right now, what we just see is that you know, the 50 per cent capacity limits are simply not enough,” he said. “So we would need to impose more capacity limits and have you know, a clear message that people follow to work from home if they can work from home so that life can continue at a lower pace, with a lot less contacts.”