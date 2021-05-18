TORONTO -- The Ontario government is working on a reopening plan amid the recent decline in COVID-19 case counts and hopes to release it to the public “very soon,” Health Minister Christine Elliott says.

Elliott made the comment to reporters at Queen’s Park on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes on the heels of Ontario reporting 1,616 new cases of COVID-19, its lowest daily case count since March 24.

“We have been working with the chief medical officer of health and the medical experts on a safe and careful reopening of Ontario because the last thing we want is to go into it too quickly and to get into a fourth wave. We have to do everything we can to avoid that so we are working on that and we expect it will be available very soon,” Elliott said.

“It is sector specific looking at what different types of sectors could perhaps be reopened and what their specific needs and timelines are.”

The Ford government released a staged reopening plan on April 27 of last year, though it did not actually begin to lift restrictions until nearly a month later.

News that another reopening plan is now forthcoming comes ahead of a press conference later this afternoon where officials in Quebec are expected to announce a plan to restart that province’s economy.

Elliott was coy about when Ontario will begin to reopen its economy while speaking with reporters but she said that it will be based on a number of key indicators, including hospitalization rates.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams has previously said that he would like to see daily case counts “well below 1,000” before restrictions are lifted. Ontario’s seven-day average is currently 2,287.

“It is not necessarily just the situation with respect to the number of people vaccinated though we do expect to reach 65 per cent (with one dose) before the end of May. But is also based on the hospitalization rates, the number of people in intensive care and the reproductive number. So there are a number of indicators that have to be looked at together in order to make that determination about when we can move into the first stage of reopening,” Elliott said Tuesday.