TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after it says a man died shortly after police went into a Toronto apartment.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers went to search a downtown apartment around 1 a.m. this morning.

The SIU says soon after they went in the unit, a 56-year-old man went into medical distress.

The agency says the man was taken to hospital, where he died around 2:45 a.m.

It says an autopsy is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2021.