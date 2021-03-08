TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a stolen cruiser was involved in a crash that left three people seriously injured in Whitby on Sunday.

On Sunday evening, Durham Regional Police were called to a storage facility on Victoria Street for reports of a suspicious person.

In a news release issued Monday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that while officers were investigating, a suspect took off in a cruiser and the officers engaged in a pursuit.

At around 7:30 p.m., the SIU said, the stolen cruiser was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Garden Street and Dundas Street East.

A 69-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy from the civilian vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries, along with the 30-year-old driver of the stolen cruiser.

Four investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the SIU’s lead investigator.