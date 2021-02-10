TORONTO -- Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared three Toronto cops of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with a shooting incident at a Scarborough apartment building last year that left a man seriously injured.

“They were there in response to an emergency 911 call to police from a resident on the fourth-floor reporting that the complainant was mentally unwell, armed with a knife and attempting to enter her apartment,” the Director of the Special Investigations Unit Joseph Martino said.

“The first and perhaps most important piece of evidence is the cleaver that the complainant was holding.”

According to the SIU, the injured man, referred to as the complainant in its report released on Wednesday, was wielding an entirely metal blade measuring about 18 centrimetres long by eight centimetres wide when officers from the Toronto Police Service’s 43 Division arrived at the scene.

“Clearly, the cleaver was capable of inflicting grievous bodily harm or death,” Martino said.

The incident happened on April 15, 2020 at a building on Greenbrae Circuit, located in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

The three officers responded to an “emotionally disturbed person” on the fourth floor of the building at 12:16 a.m., the SIU said.

When the officers arrived on scene at 12:20 a.m., the SIU said they were approached by a man holding a “hatchet-type knife.”

One officer then deployed a conducted energy weapon and another deployed a less-lethal shotgun, the report said, adding both were ineffective.

The third officer then discharged two rounds from his firearm, striking the 43-year-old man in his legs, the SIU said. He was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to probe the incident. They spoke with the injured man, received and reviewed his medical records, and interviewed police and civilian witnesses as part of the investigation.

As well, security camera footage from inside the apartment building was provided to the police watchdog by the property manager.

Following the completion of the investigation conducted by the SIU, Martino said he “accepts that the complainant was not of sound mind at the time and this his behaviour was the unfortunate product of what appears to have been longstanding mental illness.”

“That said, the officers did not have the luxury of time to do otherwise than react to the dangerous situation unfolding before them; not more than 40 seconds had elapsed from the moment they first encountered the complainant until shots were fired,” he added.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police officers where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.