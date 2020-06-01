TORONTO -- Ontario's ombudsman is launching an investigation into the Ford government's handling of the long-term care crisis, and whether the oversight was "adequate" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube said he's invoking his authority to investigate the issue "in light of the grave concerns" raised in a "shocking" report from the Canadian Armed Forces into neglect and abuse at five long-term care homes.

Among the claims outlined in the military report issued Tuesday include included bug infestations, incidents of force feeding leading to "audible choking," and patients who were heard “crying for help with staff not responding.”

“The Canadian Armed Forces report painted a stunning portrait of the situation in long-term care during this crisis," Dube said in a news release. "Our investigation will look at the systemic issues that led to it, and will make constructive recommendations for corrective action.”

Dube is sending investigators from the Special Ombudsman Response Team to review the Ministry of Long-Term Care's policies during the pandemic, as well as the government's oversight into the sector to ensure homes were following the province's pandemic-related directives.

The probe will look into the handling of complaints, inspections carried out by the ministry, emergency planning, collection of COVID-19 case data, support of long-term care homes, rates of infection and death in long-term care and communication with residents, staff and the public.

The ombudsman says given the challenges of the current situation, there is not time-frame for the investigation.