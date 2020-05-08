TORONTO -- Ontario's professional sports teams can resume training at club facilities as the provincial government says they are looking forward to seeing athletes return to play in the "not-too-distant future."

"As we prepare for a safe and gradual reopening of the economy, we have been working closely with public health experts and our professional sport teams to prepare for a return to play when it is safe to do so," Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod said in a statement Friday.

"I am pleased to announce that beginning today in Ontario, professional sport training facilities will be permitted to reopen, provided their respective sports leagues have established health and safety protocols in response to COVID-19."

"We look forward to seeing our athletes return to play in the not-too-distant future."

This new order would include at least eight professional sports team in the province, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Argonauts, Toronto FC, Ottawa Senators, Ottawa Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger Cats.

In a statement released Friday, the Toronto Raptors said they will return to the OVO Athletic Centre on May 11 to begin training.

"The Toronto Raptors and MLSE, working closely with local government, infectious disease experts and public health authorities, will be facilitating limited access to OVO Athletic Centre for player workouts in line with league guidance," the Toronto Raptors said.

The team said it will follow strict guidelines to keep players and staff safe, including having only one player train at a time with one coach.

The team also said symptom and temperature checks will be done by team medical staff before anyone enters the facility.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.