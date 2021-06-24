TORONTO -- The Ontario doctor who is set to take over the helm of the province’s COVID-19 response will hold his first news conference today.

Dr. Kieran Moore, who previously served as the top doctor for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health, has been working with Ontario’s current Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams, since June 7 to ensure a smooth transition.

Williams, who has been largely guiding the government’s public health restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was supposed to retire in September of 2020, but that date was delayed by several months.

In a news release issued Thursday, the province says that Moore will be holding weekly updates every Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Ontario’s COVID-19 response, alongside Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Barbara Yaffe and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Coordinator, Provincial Outbreak Response.

Previously, the province had been holding COVID-19 media briefings every Monday and Thursday.

Moore will officially assume the role of chief medical officer of health on June 26.