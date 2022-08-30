Ontario's Ford says Trudeau agrees 'status quo isn't working' amid health-care crisis

RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

NEW | Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?

With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.

Trudeau announces funding for 17,000 new homes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday the federal government will create 17,000 new homes through additional funding for projects including the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund’s rent-to-own program and launching the third phase of its Rapid Housing Initiative.

