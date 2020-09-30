TORONTO -- New COVID-19 modelling released by the Ontario government on Wednesday forecasts the province could reach 1,000 new infections per day by mid-October.

According to the data released on Wednesday, new COVID-19 cases in Ontario are doubling approximately every 10 to 12 days.

"If things grow as we're anticipating, we will see a dramatic increase in the number of cases, with cases now doubling every 10 to 12 days and likely over 1,000 cases, within the first half of October a day which is a remarkably high surge unless public health measures and adherence to public health measure start to tamp down the transmission," Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto Adalsteinn Brown said.

According to the provincial government, when there are less than 150 people in an intensive care unit with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals, the province can "maintain non-COVID capacity and all scheduled surgeries."

Once that number rises above 150 it becomes harder to support non-COVID-19 needs, the government said. Once it exceeds 350 people, it becomes "impossible."

The government provided three scenarios, based off other experiences with COVID-19 around the world, to forecast how many patients will be admitted to intensive care during the second wave.

Victoria, Australia was used as the high scenario, while Michigan was used as the medium scenario. The low scenario was based off Ontario's first wave, but with a younger population.

While the low scenario does not exceed 150 people in intensive care, the medium scenario creeps up to about 250.

If Ontario followed Victoria, Australia’s spike in COVID-19 cases, which sent much of the state into one of the world's strictest lockdowns, intensive care admissions would surge to nearly 600.

The modelling does not take into account the government’s recent tightening of public health measures, which included slashing social gatherings, closing strip clubs and tougher restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Meanwhile, health officials in Ontario continue to record numbers of new COVID-19 infections at levels unseen since April.

The province logged 625 new infections Wednesday morning, up from the 554 cases added on Tuesday.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.