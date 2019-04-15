

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A lawyer for the Ontario government has begun laying out why a federal law that puts a price on carbon is unconstitutional.

The province calls the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act an illegal tax grab.

The livestreamed case is being heard before a five-judge panel of Ontario's court of Appeal.

The lawyer says Ottawa is putting a burden on everyday people who have to drive to work or heat their homes.

The federal climate-change law applies in provinces without carbon pricing of their own that meets national standards.

The lawyer says Ontario is fighting climate change on its own terms.

Among other things, the province argues Ottawa is intruding on provincial jurisdiction.

Ottawa insists its law is an appropriate response to an issue of national concern -- climate change. It says the legislation aims to "fill in the gaps" where provincial measures aren't up to snuff.

The federal government will make its arguments in favour of its measure at the four-day on Tuesday, while a series of interveners have their say on Wednesday.

Those interveners include provinces such as Saskatchewan and British Columbia, Alberta Conservatives, Indigenous organizations who point out they are acutely vulnerable to global warming, as well as business and environmental groups.