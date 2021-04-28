TORONTO -- Ontario's auditor general will release a report today on the province's COVID-19-ravaged nursing homes.

The special report by Bonnie Lysyk is scheduled to be tabled in the legislature mid-morning.

Lysyk will then speak to her findings and answer questions.

COVID-19 hit Ontario's long-term care homes with brutal and lethal effect last spring.

In all, at least 3,756 residents have died, as did 11 staff.

At one point, the military had to go in to help at the worst-hit homes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.