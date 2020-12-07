TORONTO -- Ontario's auditor general is set to release her annual report this morning.

Bonnie Lysyk's report will detail 13 value-for-money audits and one review.

Among them is an audit of virtual patient care in Ontario, which her office notes has ramped up in recent years -- especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lysyk assessed the accessibility, equitability and cost-effectiveness of Ontario's virtual care options.

She's also set to weigh in on the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, assessing whether it regulates sectors such as the province's horse-racing industry and cannabis retail stores in line with legislative rules.

The annual update comes less than two weeks after Lysyk released a special report into the province's pandemic response, which found that it was slower and more reactive than that of other provinces.