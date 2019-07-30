Ontario’s Attorney General met with his counterparts from six different provinces on Tuesday as multiple conservative governments map out their strategy to defeat the federal government’s carbon tax in the Supreme Court.

Doug Downey told CTV News Toronto the meeting in Saskatoon involved “smart and accomplished” constitutional lawyers advising the governments on legal arguments and winning strategies as the case heads to Canada’s highest court.

“It gives us a change to coordinate what each other’s arguments are,” Downey said during a phone interview. “The arguments can vary because the impact is different in different provinces.”

While Ontario lost its court challenge earlier this year Downey says the province has until August 28 to appeal the case to the Supreme Court — in the meantime it will act as an intervenor in Saskatchewan’s case.

Downey says the Progressive Conservative’s attempts to swat down the federal government’s Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act is “not a political exercise,” but rather an attempt to assert provincial authority over action on climate change.

However, Ontario’s highest court ruled in June that the federal government has jurisdiction over matters of “national concern” and that the price-per-tonne on carbon is a regulatory charge rather than a tax.

“One individual (in the meeting) said today, if it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a tax,” Downey said dryly.

While the Ford government has budgeted $30 million to fight the federal carbon tax, including spending hundreds of thousands on radio, television and social media commercials, Downey would not reveal the running tab that the government has racked up.

“We’re not going to end up near that number,” Downey promised, noting that since the government is using in-house lawyers, it’s expected to spend less than the original budget.

Saskatchewan also lost a legal challenge against the federal government in its own appeal court and will be taking the judgement to the Supreme Court at a tentative hearing date set for Dec. 5.