

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The leaders of Ontario's three main political parties have a full day of campaigning ahead of them, after taking much of the weekend off to prepare for last night's debate.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is sticking in the Greater Toronto Area, with a trio of events in Toronto before delivering remarks at a community dinner in Mississauga.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is taking part in a roundtable discussion with candidates in Newmarket, before holding a rally in Peterborough this evening.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath starts her day in Etobicoke, before holding events in Guelph and Ancaster.

The three candidates traded barbs on stage in Toronto last night in the final televised debate ahead of the June 7 election.

With just 10 days to go before the vote, Ford and Horwath are in a virtual tie atop most opinion polls, with Wynne a distant third.