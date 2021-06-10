TORONTO -- Ontario health officials will present updated COVID-19 modelling data today as the province logs significantly lower daily case counts that have not been seen in months.

The province has recorded cases counts below the 1,000 mark for eleven days now as it prepares for Step 1 of its reopening plan expected to kick off on Friday, three days earlier than expected.

The province has not released information on what the new modelling data suggests, but the government has stated that it is on a positive trajectory as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues to expand with more than 72 per cent of the adult population having at least one dose.

A recent statement from Premier Doug Ford’s Office said the current situation in Ontario is “exceeding the best-case scenario” in the previous modelling, which indicated that the province would reach below 1,000 new daily infections by June 30.

Health officials logged 590 new infections on Thursday, as well as 11 deaths related to the novel coronavirus. The seven-day rolling average of daily reported COVID-19 cases continues to decline and now stands at about 618 down from 940 a week ago.

Concerns around the Delta variant have been growing in parts of Ontario. Peel Region’s top doctor says that a “potential fourth wave is brewing right now” due to the spread of the Delta variant.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh made the comments during a briefing at Brampton city hall on Wednesday, saying he is cautioning residents not to treat the lifting of some public health restrictions later this week as a “full return to normal.”

CTV News Toronto will carry the press conference live at 3 p.m.