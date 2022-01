People in Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario are struggling to trudge their way through heaps of snow as a blizzard forcibly swept its way through parts of the province.

The blizzard, which will bring with up to 60 centimetres of snow, left cars buried in mounds of white as snow plows and ambulances rushed to provide emergency support.

Despite the chaos, some people took out their skiis and snow shoes to enjoy the mountains of snow falling, while plenty of animals had their own fun in the fluff.

CTV News Toronto has compiled a gallery of photos taken by reporters on the scene, our readers, and people on social media who captured the snow globe-like world around them.

A man snow blows his driveway during a winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Good morning Toronto! Made it a whole 20 feet before realising the snow is a bit deep for a wobbly skier! ⛷ pic.twitter.com/QlzOV7cr2Y — Jenny Young (@JennyYoungUK) January 17, 2022

A Toronto commuter took this photo on Monday morning of multiple Toronto buses stuck in the snow on Queen Street West. (Javier Dávila/Twitter)

A cat plays in the snow during a huge winter storm in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

An ambulance races through a winter storm in Toronto on Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Raised windshield wiper blades are seen above a blanket of snow covering a car in Ottawa, on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Baby Foxes enjoying the snow aweeeeeeeeeeee



pic.twitter.com/g1vs89VuAE — Figen (@TheFigen) January 15, 2022

A snow plow clears streets during a winter storm in Toronto on Monday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

A person cross-country skis on a path in Ottawa, on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A CTV News vehicle stuck under mounds of snow on Monday. (CTV News Toronto)

A photo taken by a CTV News Toronto reader of the cars stuck behind one another in the snowy situation in Brampton, Ont.