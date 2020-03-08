TORONTO -- Health officials confirm on Sunday night two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in Ontario to 31 with four recoveries.

The two cases involve a woman returning from France and a man returning from Washington D.C.

Ontario health officials have confirmed another positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 29.

In a news release issued on Sunday, health officials said that the patient is a woman in her 40s who returned from Colorado on March 2. She presented herself to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department in Toronto.

The patient was discharged home the same day where she remains in self-isolation, officials said.

“The hospital took all necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment,” health officials said in a statement. “Toronto Public Health is actively engaged in contact tracing and case management.”

Health officials say the virus is not yet circulating locally.

The newest diagnosis comes a few days after six new cases were confirmed within a 36-hour time period.

Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams will comment on the most recent COVID-19 case during a regularly scheduled briefing on Monday afternoon.

Four of the 29 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

There are 63 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Canada and more than 100,000 confirmed cases around the world.