Ontario reports spike in COVID-19 case, recording more than 700 new infections
Published Monday, October 19, 2020 10:15AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 19, 2020 10:24AM EDT
TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded a single-day increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials confirmed 704 new infections on Monday. Ontario logged 658 new infections of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.
Ontario also reported four new COVID-19-related deaths in the province, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,050.
This is a developing story. More information to come.