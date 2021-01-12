TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting a one-day drop in the number of new COVID-19 with fewer than 3,000 new cases, but the positivity rate remains high.

The province confirmed 2,903 cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after eight consecutive days of case numbers over the 3,000 mark. Health officials logged 3,338 new infections on Monday, and a record-breaking number of 3,945 on Sunday.

While the province has reported a drop in cases Tuesday, with just over 40,000 COVID-19 tests completed, the positivity rate of 7.8 is higher that what it was on the previous two days.

Officials also reported that 41 more people have died due to the disease, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in Ontario to 5,053.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...