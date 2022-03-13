Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care

Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.

The province did not report on Sunday how many people are currently testing positive for COVID-19 while receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.

The number of patients reported to be in intensive care with COVID-19 is down slightly from 247 on Saturday.

The breakdown of patients being treated in hospital specifically for COVID-19 was also not released on Sunday.

Of the nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, health officials said eight occurred in the past month, while one occurred more than a month ago.

At least 1,631 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours amid limited access to testing across the province.

Those cases were identified through 11,874 tests, which the province said generated a positivity rate of 11.7 per cent.

According to the province, most of the cases reported on Thursday were found in Toronto (324), Ottawa (89), Durham Region (78), York Region (64), Peel Region (62), and Middlesex-London (62).

Other areas with high COVID-19 case counts include Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (93), Simcoe Muskoka (64), Northwestern Health Unit (65), Hamilton (63), Halton Region (70), and Windsor-Essex (50).