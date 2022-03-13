Ontario reports nine COVID-19-related deaths, 228 people in intensive care
Ontario is reporting nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday as well as 228 people in intensive care.
The province did not report on Sunday how many people are currently testing positive for COVID-19 while receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals.
The number of patients reported to be in intensive care with COVID-19 is down slightly from 247 on Saturday.
The breakdown of patients being treated in hospital specifically for COVID-19 was also not released on Sunday.
Of the nine additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, health officials said eight occurred in the past month, while one occurred more than a month ago.
At least 1,631 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours amid limited access to testing across the province.
Those cases were identified through 11,874 tests, which the province said generated a positivity rate of 11.7 per cent.
According to the province, most of the cases reported on Thursday were found in Toronto (324), Ottawa (89), Durham Region (78), York Region (64), Peel Region (62), and Middlesex-London (62).
Other areas with high COVID-19 case counts include Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (93), Simcoe Muskoka (64), Northwestern Health Unit (65), Hamilton (63), Halton Region (70), and Windsor-Essex (50).
BREAKING | Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn on Sunday, killing one person, Italian firefighters said.
Invasion jolts Russia's friends in tiny West-leaning Moldova
Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova, an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly westward, has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds.
Peter MacKay declines another run for Conservative leadership
Peter MacKay announced on social media on Saturday evening that he will not be making another bid for the Conservative Party leadership.
Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, Ont., joins race to lead federal Conservatives
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives. Brown launched his campaign in Brampton, Ont., where he has served as mayor since 2018.
Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Nova Scotia
Thousands of people across Nova Scotia have been without power Sunday morning as a nasty wind and rain storm sweeps across the Maritimes into Newfoundland and Labrador.
The boreal forest is on the move. Here's what that means for our climate
Canada's boreal forest isn't exactly where you were taught it was. As the planet warms, areas farther north are becoming hospitable to coniferous trees.
Ukrainian refugees face new danger of being targeted by human traffickers
As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have made their way towards neighbouring countries. But there's growing concern that these refugees – largely women and children -- may be targeted by human traffickers.
'Not all Vodka is Russian': Distillers ask consumers to focus boycotts on Russian-made spirits
Liquor connoisseurs the world over are pouring out Russia-made vodka in a show of support for Ukraine, but the boycott is impacting distillers from other regions, some of which are trying to give aid to Ukrainian refugees.
Quebec sugar shack owners say the COVID-19 pandemic saved the iconic industry
Sugar shack owners across Quebec are reopening their dining rooms for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and strangely, they are crediting the novel coronavirus with revitalizing their industry.
Almost all COVID-19 health restrictions lifted across Quebec Saturday
Quebec is lifting almost all COVID-19 restrictions across the province Saturday, with only mask mandates remaining in effect for the time being.
WEATHER | Montreal temperatures expected to reach double-digits this week
Montrealers thinking of building a snowman better do it fast, as temperatures are expected to reach double digits this week.
Woman dead, man in custody after homicide in north end of London, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a 9-1-1 call for a suspicious death on Friday
Retirement home closure sparks concern in Kincardine
When Angie Tanner’s father in law heard that Malcolm Place Retirement Residence, his home for the past two years, was closing, he was immediately worried
Significant weather event for Bruce County
Motorists are advised to take caution when travelling on roads in Bruce County
'People want to give': Ukrainian solidarity march goes through Guelph
Residents in Guelph marched from city hall to Fixed Gear Brewing Co. on Saturday, many carrying Ukrainian flags, in a sign of support for the people of Ukraine.
BREAKING | Patrick Brown joins race to lead Conservative Party of Canada
Patrick Brown has officially joined the race to lead the federal Conservatives.
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
Sudbury continues to show support for Ukraine
Rallies in support of Ukraine continue to be held in communities right across Canada and on Saturday in Sudbury, well over 100 people gathered to "Stand with Ukraine."
'Not all Vodka is Russian': Distillers ask consumers to focus boycotts on Russian-made spirits
Liquor connoisseurs the world over are pouring out Russia-made vodka in a show of support for Ukraine, but the boycott is impacting distillers from other regions, some of which are trying to give aid to Ukrainian refugees.
Five killed in Highway 401 crash west of Belleville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say five people were killed in a crash on Highway 401 between Belleville and Trenton early Saturday morning.
Licence plate sticker refunds are coming. This is how to make sure you get yours
Renewal fees for licence plate stickers in Ontario ended on March 13 and the government is now preparing to send out refunds to thousands of motorists.
High gas prices affecting food, rideshare delivery services
Despite a brief dip below $1.70/litre at the pumps in Windsor-Essex Saturday, high gas prices continue to take a toll on consumers and at least one food delivery service is making adjustments
All crossroads along Huron Church now open
Nearly one month after blockade-protests at the Ambassador Bridge were cleared from Huron Church Road, all intersections from College Avenue to E.C. Row have now reopened
U.S. music lesson brings students across the border to perform with Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra
What started out as a group of U.S. music students rehearsing works created by Canadian composers has led to a trip across the border for a collaboration with the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra.
Families turn to Staycation for March break
Students across Simcoe County are exchanging their books for skis and snowboards.
Innisfil COVID-19 long-hauler giving back to hospital staff after challenging time
As most COVID-19 restrictions ease and many look to move on from the virus that has altered society as we know it, a man from Innisfil is still suffering from symptoms from long-term effects nearly two years after testing positive.
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
Nova Scotia widow blasts bank for denied life insurance claim
The sudden death of her 65-year-old husband of a heart attack in January has been traumatic for Deborah MacDonald.
Wind storm knocks out power to thousands in Nova Scotia
Thousands of people across Nova Scotia have been without power Sunday morning as a nasty wind and rain storm sweeps across the Maritimes into Newfoundland and Labrador.
Markstrom stops 19 pucks in shutout, Lindholm nets 30th as Flames blank Red Wings
It was more difficult than perhaps it should have been given Calgary's 31-5 edge in shots after two periods, but the red-hot Flames won again on Saturday.
'Leave us alone': Beltline residents beg protesters to stop disrupting their community
Beltline residents and businesses are pushing back against what they call "disgusting" weekly protests in their community.
Pop-up vaccine clinics in Calgary aim to encourage immunization
Alberta hospitalizations for COVID-19 dropped slightly on Friday, but the provincial government is still hoping to encourage immunization by introducing two pop-up vaccination clinics in Calgary.
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base close to Ukraine's western border with NATO member Poland, killing 35 people. The strike followed Russian threats to target foreign weapon shipments that are helping Ukrainian fighters defend their country against Russia's grinding invasion.
'It's heartwarming': Indoor powwow brings hundreds together for MMIWG2S
A powwow in the Winnipeg's North End on Saturday was the first one to be held indoors since the pandemic started two years ago.
What the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed about Manitoba's health-care system
Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Manitoba has gone trough a journey with unprecedented challenges.
Girl Guides return to door-to-door cookie sales after 2-year pandemic hiatus
For the first time in two years, many B.C. residents will soon be getting a knock on their door from local Girl Guides selling cookies.
Vancouver-based charity raises nearly $100K for people in Ukrainian city captured by Russian troops
The Ukrainian city of Kherson was captured by Russian troops at the start of the invasion and people still living there need help. That's where Vancouver-based charity Obakki Foundation comes in.
Woman looking for strangers who assisted in medical emergency at Vancouver pub
A woman who had a potentially life-threatening medical incident while enjoying a night out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood is trying to track down a pair of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to her aid.
1 dead, 6 injured in Saturday morning shooting at north central Edmonton lounge
Police are investigating a shooting at a lounge in north central Edmonton that turned fatal.
Cutting gas tax expected to save average family $130 over three months: economist
The province’s plan to stop collecting the provincial gas tax is expected to save families upwards of $70 over three months, according to an economist.
'How can we help': Edmonton student club creates newspapers, uses profits to give back
As budding journalists at St. Elizabeth Seton elementary and junior high school create newspaper editions, they help spread community cheer and contribute to worthy causes.