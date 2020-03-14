Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
The latest updates on the global coronavirus outbreak
Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Canadians scrambling to leave Europe as borders close and flights are suspended
Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 cases
Second presumptive COVID-19 case announced in N.B.
Spain locks down as coronavirus infections spike
Satellite images show decline in air pollution over Italy amid coronavirus lockdown
Apple temporarily shuts stores outside China to fight virus
Philippines declares curfew in Manila to fight coronavirus
Canadians advised to not travel outside country, restrictions imposed on international flights, cruises
Trump declares national emergency over COVID-19
Canada's prisons preparing for COVID-19, want public to limit visits
COVID-19: Kijiji bans listings for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, face masks and other items
Bored during self-isolation? Tour these museums from the comfort of your couch
Watch: Italians locked indoors fill the streets with song
Canadian scientists make COVID-19 research breakthrough, isolating virus