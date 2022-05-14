Ontario reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 11 new deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, including 156 patients in intensive care, and 11 new deaths due to the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 13,063 individuals have lost their lives due to the disease.

Of Saturday’s hospitalizations, 188 patients are unvaccinated and 913 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

Thirty-nine per cent of patients hospitalized Saturday were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 61 per cent tested positive after an unrelated admission. In ICUs, those percentages are 65 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively.

Of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Ontario ICUs, 27 are unvaccinated and 68 are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining patients is unknown.

The province reported 1,575 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, but health officials have warned that number is a significant underestimation due to testing limitations.

Today's report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 1,284,904.